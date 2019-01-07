Yung J
Eric “Yung J” Morrison is an New York City Hip-Hop artist. He was born and raised in The Bronx and started rapping at the age of 9. Growing up, Yung participated in talent shows. His sound is often compared to Jay-Z and J.Cole. In 2012, he released his first mixtape Improper Debut, which was followed by Improper Debut 2: The Preparation in 2013. In 2014, he released Improper Debut 3. Yung has also worked with numerous organizations.
He has worked The Door in contributing tracks for Youth In Revolt Vol.1 and Youth In Revolt Vo .2 : No Labels. He has also worked with Urban Art Beat. In 2016, he released Legend In The Making. He recently released his fifth mixtape ,Underrated which was released January 4th 2019. Along with being part of the rap group FCF-Salute, he’s also part of a supergroup, P.M.O.K. Yung founded his own group called Killa Mafia. He’s also the founder and CEO of D.O.P.E. Ent., his own label.