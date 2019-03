Rap veteran Young Noble and Deuce Deuce have released their latest 12 Track album, ‘Growth’. ‘Its the latest in a string of collaborative album’s between the two rappers. Some of the artists featured on the album include Edi Don, Aktual, FOS and Tha Realest. In 2013 the pair released their first collaborative album, ‘Fast Life’, on Concrete Enterprises/Outlaw Recordz. Since then Young Noble and Deuce Deuce have released ‘The Code’ (2016) and ‘For My People’ (2017).