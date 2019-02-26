Worth The Wait (A Character Of Strength) is a performance of passion, truth and consciousness by Cameroonian Hip Hop Artist – Young Holiday on the eve of His Debut Album Release!

The FREE EP Comes to tease fans ahead of time as the artist gives perspectives to the direction and Feelings which should be expected from the Upcoming Album. The seven well selected songs in this Extended Play are all picked after they didn’t make it to The Album track list as a result of AnR Scrutiny. Released over Vanilla Tunes, a cameroonian Music Label Located in The City Of Bamenda. Current Home To Young Holiday , Lionel Scofield , Benny Clancy , Kuyuh K and DIH.