Wyclef Jean – Wyclef Goes Back To School Volume 1
Rapper & Producer Wyclef Jean known from B.E.P. dropped his new album titled „Wyclef Goes Back To School Volume 1“ over the label Heads Music.
The 11 track album having few feature guests like Kofi Black, Riley, Cryptic, Wavie D., Jazzy Amra, Don Chino, Jeremy Torres, Moira Mack, Ausar, Raquel and Alshawn Martin.
Wyclef: “While everyone is curating a playlist, I curated talent that I could have only found by coming back to school! I feel proud to share this music I made with these talented students through grass roots discovery“