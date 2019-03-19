Vinny Wit Da Swag aka Vindetta is a talented lyricist with an extensive vocabulary. His lucid portraits over original beats, along with his potent messages place him in the company of hiphop greats. He also has an immaculate ability to deliver streams of consciousness off the top of head setting him apart from those same greats. Vindetta Is Determined To Leave A Supreme Influence, Image and Legacy On Hip Hop. His new 8 track EP is out now, fully Produced by Ralphiie Reese, Mixed and Mastered At The House Uv Darts Studios By Vindetta, Art Curated By Vindetta.