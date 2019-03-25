Truth has returned right where he left off with another certified banger! “The Fight For Survival”, the follow up to his 2016 album “From Ashes to Kingdom Come, which was well received and included the # 1 college radio hit “New Type of Something” ft. Sean Price. The album also enlisted Hip Hop heavyeights OC and AG (DITC). Production included Psycho Les (Beatnuts), PF Cuttin (Blahzay Blahzay) , Da Beatminerz, DJ Doom, and up incoming producer JK1 The Supernova who handled the majority of the production. The Fight For Survival features the likes of Ill Bill, Tragedy Khadafi, Royal Flush & DJ JS-1; production by Large Professor, PF Cuttin, Da Beatminerz, JK1 the Supernova, DJ Doom and Raheem Isom (DreadInNY). “The Fight for Survival”, once again has that 90’s feel to it and definitely does not disappoint from front to back with raw, witty lyrics and that New York sounding beat knocking, boom bap! If you a Hip Hop head this album is definitely for you!