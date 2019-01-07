TORCH MICS

Different Vibrations, is the new single from New Jersey native and hip hop artist Torchmics.Released November 6, 2018, this song is on all major platforms and has been becoming very popular. The inspiration for this song stemmed from the New Jersey artist wanting to make it known that even though he shied away from the public eye for a little while, to put in some much needed work on himself, he never stopped being creative and working on his craft. Now refocused and back on the scene, Torchmics has reproved his style and is ready to take on the industry once again. With his original sound that he likes to describe as hip soul and his abstract flow he is currently releasing videos and working on new music leading up to his first official studio album. Stay tuned to see what Torchmics has in store for us in 2019.