Tom Adams, is a Long Island native who has had a passion for music since a early age. Tom started producing music at the age of 8 and has been working ever since to prefect his craft. Producing different styles throughout the years he has created a genre all his own and has brought a new sound to Hip-Hop. Tom has since released a E.P entitled “Train Beyond Triumph’” and his debut Album “4203” in May of 2016. In the process of releasing his latest single ‘Fame” Tom put out a weekly Freestyle series every Friday entitled “Fuego Fridays”. The video Saga lasted the month of September and finished with the release of his new single “Fame” along side the Music video. „Fame“ is now available on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and all your favorite streaming services. Tom is currently playing shows throughout Manhattan and long island and will be at the Brooklyn Bazaar on December 21st.

