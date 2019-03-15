Atlanta rising rap artist Tha God Fahim did it again, „Star Truth “ is the second EP this year. In only a few years, Tha God Fahim has proved that he has to be reckoned with. Undeniable figure of today’s independent scene, the very prolific rapper from Atlanta offers us a new project and this time it is on EFFISCIENZ that he chooses to release it.

This is how Star Truth will emerge, it will not be the first stone on which Tha God Fahim intends to build his grip on this new year, but the first planet on which he hopes to compose his universe. A universe made of truth and musicality. Speaking of musicality, he produces the 10 tracks that makes up this new album.

The production is neat and makes it one of his most succeeded projects on which we will find just one feature with „Kungg Fuu“. He also signs with the latter a fast-paced title, proving that if the slow beat is well suited to his flow, he also knows how to adapt to faster pace.