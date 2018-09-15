Smilez Austin is a DMV based artist. Born in Arlington Virginia walking distance from the nation’s capital. Since a youngin Smilez has been destined to claim the spot light. He is dedicating his music to his two children and late grandma.

Specializing in hip-hop/rap and with each passing project from his first on (Air it Out 2011) to the up and coming (Vero Nihil Verius-Nothing is Truer than the Truth-TBD). Smilez keeps exceeding expectations. His new project #NTTT features his freestyle over Wiz Khalifa’s captain. He really set the bar with his verse.

On NTTT Smilez Austin family,betrayal, and the ups and downs of his life. Smilez recently released his solo single “Walked In. “ The track is produced by fellow DMV producer Alexandre Lorenzo. With an amazing instrumental and witty word play “Walked In” is sure to be a hit. Keep a look out for more great things from Smilez Austin

Smilez Austin has performed at several venues, locations and has opened up for a few big name artist as well. Smilez has opened up for Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Curren$y, and Mac Miller

Captain Remix



The Showcase tour performance

