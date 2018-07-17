Sixman Pray For My Enemy‘s new video

http://www.propzcity.de/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/sixman_pray_for.jpg 345 616 Thenk http://www.propzcity.de/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/logoo.png Thenk2018-07-17 15:45:032018-07-17 16:19:16Sixman Pray For My Enemy‘s new video
Check out the new visual „Pray For My Enemy‘s“ from rap artist Sixman, directed by Mic Hunter D, the song is from the upcoming album LAST KING wich will be released in september 2018.
Early this year Sixman had released the The Grand Rapid mixtape. Stay Tuned!