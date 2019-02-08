Savior Monroe – Lost Innocence Awakening

Savior Monroe. an artist from Detroit Michigan who is in a constant struggle to become one with the God within himself. He has gone from a nonbeliever to a believer to understanding that God exist within. Anything that goes against the theory of man becoming one with the God within is seen as an enemy to Savior Monroe, especially the corporations and secret organizations who wants to control and contain God. This is the journey of Savior Monroe and how he awakens the God within, allowing him to add power to his words and negate the Apocalypse with music. (Read the individual track descriptions for details about his journey.)