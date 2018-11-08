SauceManKy, AKA “The Chef”, coming out of Carroll County Ga, His sound is different from a lot of rappers, you could call it melodic, Sauce Manky calls his sound Chef Music, People commonly ask him what will they get from listening to his music, well his music is new he tries to include at least one line that everyone will enjoy when listening, If you want bars it’s in there, if you wanna laugh it’s in there, or if you wanna just bop your head to something different it’s all in there. Right now Sauce manky is currently working on his first major EP, and working on getting visuals out to the fans. He plans on being here for a long time so get ready.