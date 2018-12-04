SAMMY FLOSS
Sammy Villarreal Jr is an indie Hip-Hop artist from Alpine, Tx. Music has always been a big part of his life. At a very young age Sammy Floss was capable of keeping up with the timing that artists would sing/rap. However, it wasn’t until middle school that Artists Such as Mac Miller, Drake, Wiz Khalifa, and J. Cole began to influence him into writing his own songs. His freshmen year of High School he began exploiting his talent through freestyles, and songs that included his daily stories, thoughts, and experiences. By my junior year of High School Sammy Floss had saved enough money to order a mic and some software to do his recording. It all began when he released his first song on sound-cloud titled „Assumptions“. The kids at his school loved it and my name began to spread across local areas quickly. The feedback from my peers were always positive and motivating. “I always had people tell me Keep grinding”. Your gonna make it far kid“ or, „Don’t give up, Your always improving“etc…With such positive feedback Sammy began to move quickly in pursuing his musical career. By 18 he had performed at local Showcases in San Angelo and Abilene Tx. December 30th ,2018 Sammy Floss will be performing his first show at Jack’s Bar & Live Music Venue in San Antonio, Tx. You may be wondering, What will Sammy Floss Bring to the Hip-Hop industry? My response to this is „Music for the party, music for the passion, and music for the heart. No matter the content, it is my life. and life is a work of art.“-Sammy Floss. In correlation to this quote stay tuned 2019 for the release of my debut mixtape titled Lyf of the Party. Also Dont forget to follow me on instagram and twitter at @sammy_floss98.
