#TheWinners’ young gun SageInfinite and buzzing producer Ro Data first connected in 2017 on Chong Wizard’s The Last Mixtape project for a song titled “Jedi March.” The hard-hitting track made it apparent the two had good chemistry. So, when both of their schedules allowed, they got to work on an EP. As they knocked out song after song, they became confident that they were on to something. They invited a number of Sage’s recent collaborators to get down on a couple tunes to add another layer of flavor, although each track here could have also shone as a solo. Three of his #TheWinners fam feature here including crew co-founder Hus Kingpin, deep-voiced spitter JuneLyfe, and UK songstress/producer El Ay. Then, there’s also lyrical swordsman Ralphiie Reese of the Dart Unit, Detroit rap bully Ty Farris, stoner poet Grandmilly, and Midnite Society reppers Dunny Cold-Facts and Petey Max!! Sage of the Six Paths does not sound like anything you are going to hear in 2019. It’s Hip-Hop that still has teeth…but it’s got soul and intelligence too. Simply put, it’s advanced degree Street Hop.