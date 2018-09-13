Relic Da God

Muhammad Abdullah or by his stage name (Relicdagod) was Born Aug 20 1987 in Detroit MI, is an American Hip Hop & R&B recording artist and Songwriter. Raised in Detroit’s west side along with his 8 siblings, began singing while attending high school in oak park MI. After moving to Los Angeles Ca in 2006 he has released some of his recordings via Soundcloud & youtube. Some of his musical influences includes Usher, Michael Jackson ,Trey Songz, Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, Jacquees & more. Relicdagod is currently recording his upcoming EP in Hollywood which is scheduled for release February 2019.