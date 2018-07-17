Reds with new video Roadblock

Norwich UK based Emcee Reds drops us new visuals from his upcoming solo album. The video single„Roadblock“ features a bass heavy instrumental laced with clever lyricism and wordplay. Reds holds a distinctive voice tone and the melodic hook showcases this with style.

By the early 2000s Reds had founded his own imprint Chronic Redeye Music and despite the disregard for industry acceptance, his work started getting airplay from BBC Introducing, Itch FM and Kool London amongst others.

Over the years a stream of street albums, mixtapes and EPs has seen him work with a number of US artists such as Hell Razah, Big Noyd and Bronze Nazareth alongside a host of British counterparts. In the early days HHC magazine described Chronic Redeye Music as ‘’the real deal’’ and this new album is more proof that they made the right call.

Weighing in with a hefty amount of solo tracks and produced entirely by in-house Red Wok Productions, his upcoming solo LP; „Crowns and Camo“ is perhaps the most focused project from Reds to date. Each song is designed to play its part in a sonic journey that combines golden era craftsmanship with a modern take on production, with guest spots from Shabazz the Disciple, Rob Kelly, DPF & Lyrical T.