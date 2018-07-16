http://www.propzcity.de/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/ras_victory_strategy.jpg 345 616 Thenk http://www.propzcity.de/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/logoo.png Thenk2018-07-16 14:25:362018-07-16 14:26:39Ras Victory new album Strategy out now
Ras Victory new album Strategy out now
Trinidad Tobago music artist Ras Victory has finished his fourth new album STRATEGY. The album contains 14 songs and were released over Niyah Fiyah Records. The whole album was produced by DJ 4Kat and mixed and mastered by Redda Fella Productions. 54:20 minutes long. Check out the new video too: