Project Wars: The 20 Emcee Assault

Emcee / producer B. Dvine hits you with an all out attack with this new wild posse cut „Project Wars: The 20 Emcee Assault“ Which features some hip hop vets as well as some up and comers from all over the globe including Solomon Childs, OneMike, Karnage Ca$hman, Cuban Pete, Krumb Snatcha, Menace OBEZ, D-Rage, Loose Skrewz, Ju Muny, Juxx Diamondz, Da Sunofsam, Anonymity, Odd Thomas, Rock Reign, Cut Supreme, CB (of NBS), Comet, B. Dvine, and YDB! The 20 Emcee posse cut banger is just over 8 minutes long but each emcee comes correct! Peep the song via soundcloud below!