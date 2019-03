„Night Before Purgatory“ was produced by upcoming super producer Planit Hank hailing from Long Island, NY. He also adds 2 remixes to his debut EP produced by Marco Polo and the other by lengendary DJ, DJ Evil Dee of Blackmoon. The features & the production here are super dope. Planit Hank got top gun spitters on „Night Before Purgatory“ like Conway The Machine, Styles P, Benny The Butcher, AZ, Kool G Rap, Canibus & more… Instrumental EP Coming Soon!