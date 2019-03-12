Moemaw Naedon is a Pittsburgh based MC and producer. His production work is sample heavy and dusty while his rhymes are poetic with a flair for the abstract. Whether on the boards or on the mic, he always delivers with surgical precision. Naedon has shared the stage with artists such as Raekwon, Deltron 3030, Doomtree, Sage Francis, Cannibal Ox, Grayskul, Blueprint and Blackalicious. „Hard Head Mush Brain“ is a 19 track long album that was produced by the beatmaker and producer Phalo Pantoja from Paris, France.