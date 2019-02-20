PENPALS x Junclassic – Tell Your Uncle

Full scale collaboration between the foul mouthed ruffians PENPALS and Jun maFukin Classic outta Jamaica, Queens. The sole rapping feature comes courtesy of the verbal warlock ELUCID from Armand Hammer. Production is handled by the team’s own beatmaker Squires, with assists from Lars Viola, Pawcut, Husky, Jazz Spastiks, & Wun Two. Cuts by the Slipmat Brothers on Capiche. Peace to Uncle Jun.PENPALS are some lyrical assailants straight out of the gutter, consisting of filthy wordsmiths Rapswell and Cynic The Apache, and rounded out by the musical savant Squires, who crafts the production landscapes for the aforementioned rappers. The three emerged on the scene with 2015’s self-titled PENPALS album, which was released through the UK-based label Chopped Herring Records.