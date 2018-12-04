OLD SOUL
Jay Rogers, who performs as Old Soul as a rap & hip-hop artist was born in Moab, Utah, in 1996. He is an upcoming artist who has lived his life bouncing around from state to state, home to home, foster care, or sometimes, even homeless due to unfortunate life events. Old Soul seeks to influence and share his story with many through his music, his dream, and his career in hopes of speaking to the hearts and minds of those in need.
