NGHTMRE & Pell – Swiss / Lights Low

Renowned producer NGHTMRE and acclaimed artist Pell join the forces of bass music and hip-hop in their new collaborative „Magic Hour“ EP, released on Diplo’s Mad Decent. Featuring two tracks, „Swiss“ and „Lights Low,“ the EP crosses both genres and moods, combining sensual basslines and provocative lyrics in the bedroom-ready „Lights Low“ and then lightening the mood with the feel-good, party-ready vibes of „Swiss.“ „Magic Hour“ is on trend with the recent movement of fusing bass music and hip-hop, but NGHTMRE and Pell aren’t two that create cookie-cutter music – the tracks are crafted with the sophistication and unique musical soundscapes of artists who are masters at their craft. To take the immersion one step further, NGHTMRE and Pell filmed a two-part music video for the „Magic Hour“ EP in Japan, where the vivid scenery of the rural pink moss blooms and the neon lights of Tokyo set a stunning backdrop for the EP’s different styles. Through a lens of vibrant, glowing colors and trippy simulations, the video follows Pell, accompanied by NGHTMRE, through a metaphorical transformation to tell the story of ambition, sacrifice, and the duality of life.

LISTEN



WATCH



NGHTMRE has taken his spot as one of the leading bass producers in the scene through his meticulously earth-shattering productions and equally electrifying live performances. He has been ubiquitous for the past several years through a slew of successful releases, from 2015’s instant hit „Gud Vibrations“ to his recent „Another Dimension“ collaboration with Dillon Francis. NGHTMRE has been on fire in 2018 thus far, with a massive remix of Flosstradamus’s „MVP“, a mainstage performance at the iconic EDC Las Vegas, and an Asia tour including EDC China, EDC Japan, and Creamfields Beijing.

While NGHTMRE has been a household name in the electronic music world, Pell has been rising in another circuit. When he was displaced by Hurricane Katrina at just fourteen years old, all Pell had to hold on to was the New Orleans-style music he had grown up with. This love quickly translated into a blossoming career; his independently released „Floating While Dreaming“ put him on the grid with rave reviews. From there on, Pell continued to delight and impress with releases such as „girasoul“, his most recent, establishing himself as a leading artist in rap and experimental music.