Founded in 2018, Next Door Neighbors The name inspired by the long time relation of group members Dale Urquhart Jr. (Dipsey D) and Stephon Kirk (SwuuFlame); both graduates from Southview High School in Fayetteville, NC. They had been acquaintances from school but it wasn’t until they met again in 2015 that they discovered their mutual passion shared for music. Call it an act of fait, from the moment they met again they were inseparable, sharing musical projects and developing a brotherly bond. The album “Next Door Neighbors” (released

November 2018) is the first of many collaborations between Dipsey D and Swuuflame to display their unique lyrical flow and inspiring creative minds through the world of music. With their hit

single “LIT” they have been touring up and down the East Coast planning to continue with stops

Worldwide. A native of Fayetteville, NC Dipsey D returned to pursue music full time upon graduating from Western Carolina University in 2015 where he played baseball and majored in Sociology. Inspired by the late Michael Jackson and the 90’s era of Hip Hip, Dipsey D self taught himself everything he knows about music. His earlier projects were completely self produced off his iPhone including his first album entitled “ #8 ”. He opened for Waka Flocka in 2016. Co-Founder

of the brand “IOUgener8tion” or IOU for short, which stands for “It’s on us”. Promoting: You have the power to push your passion, but it’s on us to achieve greatness. Dipsey D hopes that he can encourage others through his music platform to push their passion and follow their dreams no matter your age or how big or small that vision might be. SwuuFlame, a name he says God revealed to him that corresponds to his unique and creative rhyme schemes. Born in Fayetteville, NC; SwuuFlame has brought much appreciation to his home area (Exit 49) by incorporating that into his brand’s CBHG (chrisp blue hundred gang) clothing. Swuu started rapping at age 14 when he moved to Savannah Georgia. He also self produced his first CD consisting of 13 songs off my phone. Influenced by greats like Ice Cube, Elvis, and Michael Jackson; SwuuFlame plans to annihilate the Rap culture with his unique lyrical flow and energy. Dancer: Rayshawn Richardson aka Selfish joined Next Door Neighbors January 2019. An Army brat born in Rapid City, South Dakota, Selfish moved to Fayetteville, NC with his family. He developed a passion for dance at the age of 5 although some would say he’s been a dancer

since birth. He joined the military at 18. After completing his time with the military, he shifted his focus back on what gave his life purpose: dancing. Dance for him now is his avenue to illustrate self and escape from life's troubles.