Jonathan Sanchez, formerly known as Nasty comes from Atlantic county New Jersey where he first got into music. through his time writing recording and mixing tracks he’s discovered the direction he wants to go in that can truly show his creativity. Jonathan is currently working on five mix-tapes that will capture different aspects on his past. the first one will be titled „Bitter“ but beyond that he is holding tightly to his content hoping to reach others that share his pains and can be a light. Up until now he has been releasing singles from all projects to keep people guessing his path.