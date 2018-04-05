Napoleon Da Legend – Steal This Mixtape 3 out now

Brooklyn Rap Artist Napoleon Da Legend hat sein neues Werk „Steal This Mixtape 3“ über das Label Earth Spinz online released. Auf dem Album gibt es 19 Titel und Features mit Daddie Notch, Black Privilege, Nejma Nefertiti, Jise One sowie mit La Pluie. Für die Produktion kamen gleich mehrere zum Einsatz u.a. llmind, Frank Dukes, Jake One, Madlib, Jaylib, Party Supplies, RZA, Keni Burke, AZ Beats und Just Blaze Quantic.
Check out das Video zum Song „Half a Mill.“ das er seinen langjährigen Freund Half A Mill gewidmet hat.
Releases:
Awakening (2013)
Steel This Mixtape (2016)
Steel This Mixtape Too (2016)
Tupacrypha (2017)
Brooklyn in Mulhouse (2018)
Path The Warrior (2018)