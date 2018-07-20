, ,

Napoleon Da Legend – Hero’s Journey album out now

Napoleon Da Legend and west coast producer Eyedee link up to bring you Hero’s Journey [album]. This is Napoleon’s sixth full length project of 2018, which features Noah-O, Skanks the Rap Martyr, DJ Akil and DJ TMB. Eyedee’s dark and gloomy beats guides us through a harrowing tale of personal battles, loss and achievement as Napoleon Da Legend describes his experience in the Rap Life.

/von
Das könnte Dich auch interessieren:
Napoleon Da Legend - Steal This Mixtape 3 out now