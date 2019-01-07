Mychael-Jay is a Connecticut native singer, songwriter and producer. Born June 29th 1989 in Stamford CT. Mychael Jay developed a love for the industry prior to even being born. His mother was a Jazz Singer back in the 80’s, 90’s, performing at some of the sweetest spots in NYC, one of her favorites while pregnant with Mychael Jay, was the famous Sweetwater’s. At the age of 13 after being involved in the musical theatre and performing arts fields, it was apparent that Mychael was destined for the main stage. He was given a computer and (AKG-microphone) that his mother recorded on in the 90’s and from there he’s pressed forward and will continue to pursue his love of the industry. Mychael Jay has various social media platform followers, he’s well known in Connecticut and NYC, for being a true performer! His most recent professional resume (9/2018) consists of Opening for “Danity Kayne”, sold out show at the Stamford Palace Theatre, as well as the debut of his first professional studio release entitled “The Last Time”., which can be found on all major music platforms. Mychael Jay also has (5 music visuals) which can be found on YouTube. Mychael is considered by many to have a unique musical talent and a desired multicultural appearance. He’s humbly waiting to transcend to the next level. Mychael Jay is actively working on his second release scheduled for mid-2019. Mychael is also available for International and Domestic Bookings, MychaelJayBookings@yahoo.com Feel free to log onto you digital music platform and stream/download Mychael’s latest release and follow his social media for all the latest updates and scheduled appearances. Stay tuned for the 2019 takeover of the infamous Mychael Jay.