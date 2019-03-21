Have you ever listen to slovenian rap music ? Here you have the chance listen to phat boombap music. Mrigo & Ghet dropped their new album „VSE“, a 9 track production.
Started as a co-host of a radio show Hip Hop Vizija (2002-2007), released an EP Reprazent in 2005 and his debut album „če se ne poznamo“ in 2006. Launched Radio Banga Mixtapes in 2007, made 18 „volumes“ so far. Released an album with Slovenian raper Ghet in 2011 called „Mrigz ’n‘ Ghet Hitz“. Appeared as a colaborating artist on varius rap albums (Emkej’s „Šmorn“ & „Znajdi se“, „Zlatko in prijatelji“, Nemir’s „Boj za obstoj“…and compilations (Hip Hop Val, Ill Tape…). As an MC, Mrigo has performed as a oppening act for hip hop „legends“ ONYX, GZA (WU-TANG CLAN), M.O.P. and DAS EFX and had concerts all across Slovenia. As a promoter organized numerous hip hop events: ONYX (2010), PLANET ASIA (2009), HIP HOP LIVE (2008), HIP HOP REUNION (2011, 2012), ELEMENTAL (2009).