Have you ever listen to slovenian rap music ? Here you have the chance listen to phat boombap music. Mrigo & Ghet dropped their new album „VSE“, a 9 track production. Started as a co-host of a radio show Hip Hop Vizija (2002-2007), released an EP Reprazent in 2005 and his debut album „če se ne poznamo“ in 2006. Launched Radi o Banga Mixtapes in 2007, made 18 „volumes“ so far. Released an album with Slovenian raper Ghet in 2011 called „Mrigz ’n‘ Ghet Hitz“. Appeared as a colaborating artist on varius rap albums (Emkej’s „Šmorn“ & „Znajdi se“, „Zlatko in prijatelji“, Nemir’s „Boj za obstoj“…and compilations (Hip Hop Val, Ill Tape…). As an MC, Mrigo has performed as a oppening act for hip hop „legends“ ONYX, GZA (WU-TANG CLAN), M.O.P. and DAS EFX and had concerts all across Slovenia. As a promoter organized numerous hip hop events: ONYX (2010), PLANET ASIA (2009), HIP HOP LIVE (2008), HIP HOP REUNION (2011, 2012), ELEMENTAL (2009).