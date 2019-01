Born In Indiana. Raised In Detroit. Destined For Greatness. Vega Has Been Rapping Since The Age Of 15. He Didn’t Start Taking It Serious Until His Freshman Year Of College. Not Interested In College, He Dropped Out And Pursued His Dreams In Music. Its Been A Year Since He Started Producing Music. He’s Grown. No Doubt. But The Most Exciting Part About It, Is That He’s Nowhere Near His Peak.