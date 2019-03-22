From the pulpits and street corners of Ardmore comes Bryan Marcel Williams I aka Marcel P. Black . Once a member of a underground hip hop collective, Black ventured out into solo territories and has been on a steady mission to revolutionize the way you think of, listen to and view hip hop music. Though inspired by multiple musical genres and great emcees, Black’s greatest influence as a hip hop artist can be found within himself. An ever evolving entity, Marcel P. Black at one time or another has been a misguided soul influenced by gang culture, an athelete, a band geek, a militant and a mentor but at all times has been authentically a man, authentically him. His new 5 track EP is out now, produced mastered and mixed by M Slago.