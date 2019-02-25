Magg7, member of D · Mindz, brings us his second solo work, entitled Genesis, the mother concept that unifies all the work in a single idea, the Genesis of everything, the beginning, the origins that re-connect us with ourselves. In this case and in the musical production part, Smuzkids have been the sound protagonists offering a perfect mattress to develop the project. There are also lyrical collaborations by artists such as Zazo and Ergo pro, from Madrid, from the collective Nouvelart / Mg Knowledge, and from Orangemusique (Jose Gravy, Hummuskid), from Barcelona. All enlivened by the D · Mindz sound, raw and dark, which characterizes his work. We hope you will disguise it.