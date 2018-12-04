Straight from the city of St.Louis he is the one and only M.West an indie rapper/business owner Entrepreneur. Growing up as a fan of music listening to artists such as Tupac, Biggie, Bone Thugs n Harmony etc M West learned to accept different styles of music and created his own lane using music M West also liked creating music he doesn’t hear other artists do with a versatile style.
M West is also a co owner of UNDERGROUND SOCIETY a company based of 4 men wanting to give back to the community by providing an outlet for today’s youth. Be sure to download his debut EP “UNDERGROUND SOCIETY” Presents M.West, THE DEFINITION including the hit single MERRY GO ROUND, video online as well… Aye you already know it’s the UNDERGROUND SOCIETY THO!!!!