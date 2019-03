Live and Direct From Denver, Colorado! The Mile High MC’s-DENT & Sonny Nuke along side DJ Paulen, are ‚Lyrical LandLORDZ‘! Forming Like Voltron, to bring that Essence Back to the ART!!RAW Beats! ILL Rhymes! Crushin‘ Wack Crew’s ALL The Time! Preserving the Culture & The Craft! Press Play, Vibe Out and Have a Blast! Evicting ALL Wack Rapper’s! Serving Fresh Daily Since 1993. They just dropped the new album „The R.A.P. Agreement‘s“ with 21 Songs featuring MC Supernatural & BE Medina.