LOWH1FUNK – GameKeepers
Facebook
Low-Hi Funk was the Brainchild of C-Silence and MidiEvil of Strictly Hammers. They connected up two years ago, and now both are teamed up in full effect. They just released the new album „GameKeepers“ with 9 tracks. A Project from Duluth, Minnesota.
<a href="http://lowhifunk.bandcamp.com/album/gamekeepers">GameKeepers by LOWH1FUNK</a>
Aaron Odum – iLLuminary new album out now
E-Moe – MOEtivation album out now
