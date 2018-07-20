, , , , ,

Lemonkush – Single from Ras Victory, MykOne & MK3AY out now

Here comes a combo single „Lemonkush“ with Ras Victory, MykOne and M3ay. The song was produced by R.V.Beats and released over Niyah Fiyah Records.

