Lemonkush – Single from Ras Victory, MykOne & MK3AY out now Here comes a combo single „Lemonkush" with Ras Victory, MykOne and M3ay. The song was produced by R.V.Beats and released over Niyah Fiyah Records. 20. Juli 2018