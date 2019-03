Originally from the DMV area, LeMarr LaRue is the product of a broken home, violence, and drugs. He brings a positive message in his songs while entertaining his fans with his witty wordplay. He gets his stage name from Jackie LaRue, of the late great unsung DooWop group known as the Starlites. He believes that his music will provide many opportunities for the youth and the less fortunate. His new album „Short & Sweet“ having 11 tracks with nice tunes, samples and great lyrics.