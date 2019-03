L’Daialogue DiCaprio is one of the Memphis, Tennessee’s best kept secrets. The emcee/producer has been doing music for the last few years creating a nice buzz with his Ovaground Undaground SounDZ mixtapes and group projects with his group 2Deep.

Not slowing down at all, he’s constantly creating more new projects under his imprint. So, get ready to experience the daialogue! His new 12 Track Album contains features with Rah’hiem Kaboom, S.Habib and Lyrikill.