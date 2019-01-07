Cristopher Lewis (King Cris) is an upcoming recording artist from Southern California. Born in Fontana, California on February 23, 1998, King Cris comes from a family of multi-faceted parents and athletic siblings. Growing up in an area known for its high school basketball talent, Cristopher naturally was drawn to playing the sport and was involved in tournaments and leagues at an early age. During his time on the basketball team in high school, Cristopher was drawn to the culture of hip hop within the community and became inspired by music from artists like Drake, J. Cole, Logic, Childish Gambino, and Hopsin. Soon after graduating from Alta Loma High School in 2016, Cristopher began writing lyrics to instrumentals of other artists and even took up freestyle rapping with his cousins for fun. Though he’s just getting started, his message in his music is extremely present. „I do this for the next generation. I wanna show them that material things don’t make them ’socially acceptable‘ and that it’s okay to be different no matter who they are. I’m just here to change lives.“