Keybo Carrillo Aka JustKeybo was born in Florida But was raised in New York since he was a year old. When he was younger Keybo listened to music as a way to escape reality it helped him deal with a lot of my personal issues that he dealt with internally. As keybo got older he started writing lyrics and in a way it helped me express himself in a way that he didn’t think was possible but didn’t take rapping serious until he was 19yrs old but music has always been a big part of his life and as a kid he remembered his parents used to listen to freestyle music. Keybo remembers being 8 or 9 yrs old and his stepfather who was apart of the 80’s movie beat street and a ton of breakdancing battles and events. He used to bring him to Harlem to dance in front of his friends and it was then that Keybo’s love for music started to grow and as he got older his taste in music grew into liking everything from jazz, blues, rock, RnB, some country and of course Rap. Keybo grew up listening to old school hip hop it was something about the way the words flowed and meshed together that kept him in awe. Keybo’s favorite rappers as a kid consisted of lyrical, storytelling, and conscience rap with messages that could make your soul shiver. Rappers like BigL, Biggie, PAC, Nas, Eminem, NWA, Big Pun, KRS1, Most Def, Slick Rick, The Fugees, M.O.P., Mobb Deep, Bone Thugs And Harmony, Wu Tang Clan is where my influence of music came from. Keybo even used RnB music as an influence to put more pain into his music singer like Sam Cooke, Al Greene, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, Maxwell, And a ton of other RnB Artist helped him use his pain to express himself through music. Till this day Keybo still listens to these artist for motivation and inspiration including generation of rappers such As J. Cole who are his role models and consider as a icon and even a legend in his eyes, Kendrick Lamar, Jadakiss, fabolous, Big Sean, Dave east, Jay z and other rappers in my generation that inspire me to rap the way I rap. In all honesty I just hope I can help make a change in people’s lives with his music. “There is a quote that my Godmother gave me. She said without music there is no pain and with no pain there is no music I use this quote as a reminder that music speaks to people’s souls and that is what I ultimately hope to speak to and to reach the mogul level of the industry with my own label”