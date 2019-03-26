Kertasy is a multi talented outfit stemming from New Jersey’s Northern City Elizabeth,Currently making noise with his latest hot single “You see me” which went viral Worldwide after a dance Challenge was created on a popular music app.”You see me” video is soon to be featured on all major music TV platforms including BET JAMS, VH1!, and MTV. He chose the name Kertasy because it reflected his mannerisms towards the females. It’s also a metaphor on how nice he is in everything he does musically, he studied performers such as Jay-Z, Biggie, Mase, and Fabolous since discovering his gift that day he has developed and maintained a positive work ethic which consistently elevates him to new Heights Kertasy has opened up for acts such as Eve, Benzino, Lil Kim, Sean Paul to name a few his first tool was the vibe magazine College Tour which consisted of talented acts such as Amanda seales Juelz Santana Biz Markie and other notable talents he has been featured actor with the lead role and DJ Khaled Never Surrender video featuring Scarface Jadakiss Meek Mill Akon John Legend & Anthony Hamilton. Kertasy has walked on two well-developed projects called „Just out of Kertasy“ and „Kertasy of“ Kertasy created a brand called lead team an indie label and merchandise line with a message of pursuing all visions and goals and being your own leader in the music industry.

His single “You see me” is now available on all major platforms!