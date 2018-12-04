David Juwan(JVWVN) Ricard II, 24 years young, was born November 15 th, 1994, and is an American singer songwriter. He was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana but grew up on the southside of Atlanta. Being involved in his high school and college choir (Mercer University), Juwan developed a better music sense to accompany his
never-ending passion and love for singing. Juwan’s artistic style was developed from influences of Michael Jackson, Chris Brown, and Jeremih.
Check out his new single Confused on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal etc.