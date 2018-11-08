Born in Brooklyn, New York, Juice has been making a name for herself one hood at a time. With both her parents being from Jamaica her musical influence is definitely like what we have seen before.
Growing up in some of the toughest places in Brooklyn taught juice to be tough. Growing up in the church she knew that wasn’t the kind of music she wanted to pursue.
At the tender age of 12 juice started rapping for her friends as entertainment. It didn’t take her long to realize this was more than just something to do. She has opened up for Soulja boy and has been performing at many shows around Brooklyn. Her performances are always one to remember.
Her ability to stay grounded in her roots while still giving the classics New York hip hop feel is remarkable. She believes story telling is what is most left out in hip hop. With her music she plans to change all of that.