Jimmy Lee Is Taking The World 1 „Dis Is“ at a time. Born Native of Spartanburg South Carolina On December 17th 1986, to the Parents of Julie Ann Fuller & Jimmy LeeMoss.His Study and Ear for Hip Hop, Rap, R&B, Jazz, Blues, and Gospel Since the very young age of 8 yrs. old.Overcoming Many Obstacles Prison, Poverty, adolescence etc.. Simply Put He Decided that for the better „Change was mandatory“. In March 15 Of 2015 Jimmy, built a renowned musical relationship with the amazingly talented, Jarvis Hambrick (A.k.A Nycstro The Beatmaker). After 3 years of partnership and brotherhood, Nycstro and Jimmy, soon would fight alongside with Pigg Jackson( CEO & Manager Of The Rising Independent Label Top Shelf Entertainment) to infiltrate and influence the music industry. Since these 3 forces have joined, it has been „A Hip-Hop Trailblazer“, burning through the U.S.. Things such as Drive, Passion, Determination, Ambition, mixed with Divine Southern Talent, are only the tip of the iceberg, when it comes to defying the multifaceted Jimmy Lee! Its only a matter of time as to when, and not how, Jimmy Lee TSE & the PMG Family will soar!