Jesse The Tree & Slitty Wrists – ASTHMA

Asthma is a collaborative project from two artists with similar visions of the world. It is about growth, family, justice, substances, pain, and being human as well as how these topics and emotions lend to creativity. The name “ASTHMA” was chosen for the EP to represent the problems of being a young artist in the world we currently live in.
The struggles and pain they go through in the process of making this project in turn shapes these young humans and molds them into their best selves. You can play this anytime the world has you feeling suffocated or like you can’t breathe.