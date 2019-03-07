Home
JAG – Loren Miller: Act 1
JAG rap artist from South Central Los Angeles just dropped his new EP „Loren Miller: Act 1“ out, a 8 track production featuring Nick Grant, Reason, DCMBR and Tiffany Gouche. His next release Act2 will be released in middle march, stay tuned!
