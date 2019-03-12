The Fix is the new album from Jack Jones aka Soundsci emcee Audessey. It‘s a phat 15 track boombap rap masterwork. featuring Oxygen & UGeorge, Spectac, Supastition, Twenty20, Prince Po, Spectac, Eddie Meeks, Deborah Jordan and Greg Blackman. Bringing together production and vocals from the US & UK Soundsci’s Audessey brings it home with his Jack Jones reality. From Mass Influence through Soundsci and many features, Audessey brings you his solo vision with the hallmark sound and voice you dig. Featuring Emcee’s Prince Po, Oxygen, Spectac, Supastition, UGeorge and Eddie Meeks. Vocal talent from Deborah Jordan and Greg Blackman. Production from Soundsci’s Jonny Cuba & Ollie Teeba along with Dj Simon S and Tris Ol’English Browne. make this one to keep playing, over and over!

Mixed and Mastered by NoSleep Nigel