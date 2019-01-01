A.J.Munson – Cigarettes & Coffee

California music producer A.J.Munson has released his first debut album „Cigarettes & Coffee“ over the label „Chopped Herring Records“. It‘s a monster album and has many featurings guests rappin on it. MC’s like Include Ruste Juxx , M-Dot, Pawz One, Recognize Ali, Reks, Supreme Cerebral, El Gant, Rapper Big Pooh, Verbal Kent and more. 19 of em in total plus 3 fly dj’s. There will be 350 copies pressed only.

featuring P Dirt, DJ Jason D, Verbal Kent, Pawz One, Big Pooh, DJ TMB, Wake Self, Ruste Juxx, M-Dot, Tha Soloist, Recognize Ali, Reks, Red Pill, MORris Done, Ren Thomas, Banish, Supreme Cerebral, Rick Mal, Nepaul, DJ L Nasty, Exit Prose.

All Beats by AJ Munson

Cuts by DJ Jason D, DJ TMB, DJ L Nasty

Artwork by Angel Vergara

Mixed and Mastered by Trilian except for track 14, by Derek Fritcher

available on limited vinyl through

www.choppedherringrecords.com