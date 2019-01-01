A.J.Munson – Cigarettes & Coffee
California music producer A.J.Munson has released his first debut album „Cigarettes & Coffee“ over the label „Chopped Herring Records“. It‘s a monster album and has many featurings guests rappin on it. MC’s like Include Ruste Juxx , M-Dot, Pawz One, Recognize Ali, Reks, Supreme Cerebral, El Gant, Rapper Big Pooh, Verbal Kent and more. 19 of em in total plus 3 fly dj’s. There will be 350 copies pressed only.
featuring P Dirt, DJ Jason D, Verbal Kent, Pawz One, Big Pooh, DJ TMB, Wake Self, Ruste Juxx, M-Dot, Tha Soloist, Recognize Ali, Reks, Red Pill, MORris Done, Ren Thomas, Banish, Supreme Cerebral, Rick Mal, Nepaul, DJ L Nasty, Exit Prose.
All Beats by AJ Munson
Cuts by DJ Jason D, DJ TMB, DJ L Nasty
Artwork by Angel Vergara
Mixed and Mastered by Trilian except for track 14, by Derek Fritcher
available on limited vinyl through
www.choppedherringrecords.com