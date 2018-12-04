Born Justin Donovan -aka- J Bla$e on November 15, 2000. IS an 18 year old high school senior ranked 46 out 651 seniors and an American Hip Hop artist from Bayonne, NJ. J BLA$E was raised by his mother, Lori Donovan, CEO of B.L.A.M.M Entertainment, who serves as my Business Manager and my maternal grandparents, Richard and Laura Donovan. J BLA$E has always had a passion for music he started writing to freestyles at the age of 15 he would rap them while hanging out with his friends after school. J BLA$E continued to write here and there, up until the age of 17, when he decided to drop a mixtape.
J BLA$E found an app on his iPhone he would rap his lyrics into there, put it to iMovie, screen record beats, put them to iMovie, balance out the volume, and then I would upload them to soundcloud. J BLA$E mom stumbled across the soundcloud link on his Instagram account, so she asked him if I wanted to pursue music. After that he started recording in the studio. J BLA$E continued writing throughout the spring of 2018. He is extremely versatile he can basically go off any beat, flow, and make virtually any type of Hip Hop or Pop music; including, but not limited to, melodies, hard rap, club bangers, etc. he decided to work on an album.
J BLA$E wanted a feature with Lougotcash, a New York artist signed to Republic Records. J BLA$E reached out to his manager, and we made an arrangement to meet in the studio to record a track called, “The Youth”. We shot the video soon after. His mom started promoting the video and posting clips from my studio sessions on social media i.e., Instagram and Facebook. That’s where she met his Personal Manager, Courtney Burgess.
He is the CEO of Alter The Ego Publishing and the famed producer of Tupac’s hit song, “Hail Mary”. One of my biggest accomplishments thus far has been completing a track that he was blessed with featuring Tupac titled, “Alter Your Ego”. The song is going to be featured on the soundtrack of an upcoming film inspired by a best selling novel, “Into The Gutter”. J BLA$E will be opening for some of the music industry’s greats, including, Cardi B, Meghan Trainor, G-EAZY, Calvin Harris, Shawn Mendes, and more at Z100’s Jingle Ball on December 7, 2018 at Madison Square Garden.
In the near future, looking forward to being a signed artist with Atlantic Records working beside Chairman/CEO Craig Kallman. “I’d love to see my songs chart on the Billboards, make me eligible for Grammy and Bet awards, and the like.Collaborating with other industry artists and producers is also definitely on my to do list” Moving forward, J BLA$E will continue to make music that reaches the masses, inspires the youth, and resonates with people all over the world for generations to come.